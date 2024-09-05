GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Make approvals to set up industries easy, time-bound, Goyal tells States

Published - September 05, 2024 07:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged States to make approvals for setting up industries “time bound” and “easy”, and mooted the need for a “genuine rational single window” for ensuring ease of doing business in the country. Speaking at a conference with Industries and Commerce Ministers from 16 States and officials from other States, the Union Minister said, “if all States and Union Territories (UTs) come to one platform for approvals and facilities, it would attract global investment in each State”. This would also create more employment opportunities, he noted.

