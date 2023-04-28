ADVERTISEMENT

Majority of pilots have accepted revised compensation: Air India CEO

April 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 90% of cabin crew and a majority of pilots of Air India have accepted the revised compensation package, the airline’s CEO Campbell Wilson said in an internal communication to employees.

The message comes at a time two pilot unions had strongly opposed the revised terms of employment and salary allowances announced last week.

The airline is also on a hiring spree and recently advertised that it will be recruiting 1,000 pilots across its fleet comprising A320, Boeing 777, Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft as it prepares to induct 470 aircraft over the next 10 years. Its CEO in a recent interview told The Hindu that the airline will be hiring 500 cabin crew and 50 pilots every month.

Air India alone has nearly 1,800 pilots and will also be merging Air India Express and AirAsia India under the larger group, while the fourth-Tata owned airline Vistara awaits regulatory approvals for the merger.

