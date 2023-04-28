Major ports handled highest ever cargo of 795 MT in FY23: Sonowal

April 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s major ports handled the highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in 2022-23, registering an increase of 10.4% over the previous year, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister further said major ports recorded the highest ever output per day of 17,239 tonne in last fiscal year, a growth of 6% as compared to 2021-22.

The Minister also said 21,846 vessels were handled last financial year by major ports.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has 12 major ports – Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (V O Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

Mr. Sonowal said by leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence, India can optimise operations and make its ports more efficient.

According to him, major ports are being developed as hydrogen hubs for handling, storage and transportation of green hydrogen.

Under National Hydrogen Mission, green hydrogen/ammonia bunkers and refuelling facilities are to be established in all major ports by 2035, he added.

Deendayal, Paradip & V.O. Chidambaranar ports are developing infrastructure for establishment of hydrogen bunkering.

India has set an ambitious target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, including a target of 30 GW offshore wind installation by that year.

Mr. Sonowal said India aims to become a global hub for green ship building by 2030 with the launch of 'Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP)'.

At least 50% of all tugs are proposed to be converted to green tugs by 2030, he added.

Highlighting achievements of India’s shipping sector, Mr. Sonowal said the number of Indian seafarers employed in 2014 was 1,17,090, which increased to 2,50,071 in 2022.

Noting that the development of smart ports is crucial for the growth of India’s economy, he said, “by investing in technology, safety, and sustainability, we can create a brighter future for our ports, and in turn, our country.” About 95% of India’s trading by volume and 70% by value is done through maritime transportation.