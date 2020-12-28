Maintaining inflation target at 4% is appropriate: RBI paper

MUMBAI

28 December 2020 22:51 IST

Target was set in 2016, with validity expiring on March 31 next year

Maintaining the inflation target at 4% is appropriate for India, according to a working paper titled “Measuring Trend Inflation in India”.

“The paper seeks to estimate trend inflation in India to find the answer to a question that goes to the root of flexible inflation targeting (FIT) – is the choice of the target for inflation consistent with its trend?,” according to authors Harendra Kumar Behera, Director and Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor.

The 4% target for inflation — with an upper tolerance limit of 6% and a lower limit of 2% — was set by the Centre in consultation with the RBI in 2016 and its validity expires on March 31, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

“The paper finds a steady decline in trend inflation to 4.1- 4.3% since 2014.”

“A target set too [significantly] below the trend imparts a deflationary bias to monetary policy because it will go into overkill relative to what the economy can intrinsically bear in order to achieve the target,” the paper said. “Analogously, a target that is fixed above the trend renders monetary policy too expansionary and prone to inflationary shocks and unanchored expectations. Hence, maintaining the inflation target at 4% is appropriate for India,” it added. The RBI placed the paper on its website under the Reserve Bank of India Working Paper Series.

Central to the design and conduct of monetary policy is the concept of trend inflation, the level to which actual inflation outcomes are expected to converge after short-run fluctuations die out, the authors said.