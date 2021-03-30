Maintain strong capital buffers, Rao tells financial institutions

﻿Reserve Bank of India deputy governor M. Rajeshwar Rao has called upon financial institutions to have strong capital buffers to absorb potential losses and sustain the credit flows.

Speaking virtually at “Mind to Minds” a motivational leadership lecture organised by the Muthoot Pappachan Group for its employees, Mr. Rao said that financial institutions should be aware of the rising cyber risks, strive for good governance and practise ethical behaviour as these were the core of a strong financial services industry.

He said the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy was showing a reversing trend and the various high frequency indicators also suggested a higher future growth.

At the same time, he cautioned that the recent surge in COVID cases posed a downside risk to recovery, according to the statement issued by the Muthoot Pappachan Group.

He also stressed the need for strategies that allowed capital, labour, skills, and innovation to shift to new purposes to build a greener, stronger and resilient post-COVID economic environment.

“The various intiatives of the Government of India and the RBI during the past year has helped Banks and NBFCs with adequate liquidity” Thomas John Muthoot, chairman, Muthoot Pappachan Group and MD, Muthoot Fincorp Ltd., said in his address.

He further emphasised that the Muthoot Pappachan Group and Muthoot FinCorp’s purpose was to “transform the lives of the common man through their financial well-being” and therefore the Muthoot Pappachan Group would follow the highest degree of ethical standards and corporate governance to ensure fair treatment to its customers, who primarily belonged to the low income group.