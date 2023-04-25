Mahindra veteran Arun Nanda announces retirement

April 25, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

Arun Nanda, Chairman, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL), after working in the Mahindra group for 50 years, has decided to retire. He has notified the Board that he would not seek reappointment, consistent with the age limit for non-executive roles.

He will retire at the upcoming AGM on July 25, MHRIL said in a statement.

He joined Mahindra as an accountant in Calcutta in 1973. In 1976, he moved to Pune to take over as CFO and Company Secretary of Mahindra Sintered Products. In 1986, he was transferred to the parent company to take over as the Company Secretary and Head Legal (amongst other positions). Mr. Nanda served as Executive Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. from 1992 to 2010, and subsequently as Non-Executive Director till 2014.

“His most significant achievements include the Group’s diversification into leisure and hospitality, and the pioneering work he did in setting up Mahindra World Cities in Chennai and Jaipur.” the statement added.

Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Arun Nanda has been a stellar ‘Intrapreneur’ of the Mahindra Group for several decades. Among his many initiatives, his contribution to the Group’s diversification into the leisure and hospitality sector stands out.”

Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “Arun has been one of the key architects who have built the Mahindra Group. He has always been there for the Group, more so during difficult situations. He is easily accessible and always willing to help. His wise counsel has been invaluable to me and many others.”

Arun Nanda said, “The two things I cherish the most are the value systems of the Group and the empowerment, support and trust I received from Keshub Mahindra and Anand Mahindra. Delighted to be stepping down at a time when Mahindra Holidays is doing so well and poised for an even better future both in India and Finland.”