Mahindra unveils two e-SUVs, will hit market in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Tuesday unveiled two ‘electric origin’ sport utility vehicles (SUVs) — the BE 6e and XEV 9e — to be priced at ₹18.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹21.9 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The vehicles will be introduced in the market in January, and deliveries will commence from February and March 2025. With a 500-km range on a single charge, the cars’ battery can last for a week, the company’s officials claimed.

Both these brands will have multiple variants and the price for pack one of both these SUVs was announced on Tuesday. The prices of other packs will be announced closer to the market introduction.

The products were unveiled at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in the outskirts of Chennai.

Company officials said that these feature-packed electric vehicles are competitively priced than the ICE utility vehicles of the same segment available in the market. These vehicles will be manufactured in Chakan near Pune, along with the battery packs.

“It is a story of what India is capable of. We have matched and beat 4 top luxury electric brands of the world in terms of quality and features,” said Rakesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO, Automotive & Farm sector, M&M.

“It’s a historic moment to electrify India,” said Anis Shah, MD & CEO, M&M group. He said in the next five years India will add an amount of GDP to the world which is equal to the whole of European Union and the opportunities are humongous.

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. and joint MD, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, said, “The insight that inspired our brand idea is rooted in the most powerful human emotion - Love, which is eternal, inspires our deepest choices and defines who we are. Our electric origin SUVs, BE 6e and XEV 9e are about Unlimit Love that will inspire our customers to live a life without limits, filled with experiences that will make them feel alive. Crafted for unmissable presence, unparalleled technology and unrivalled performance, our electric origin SUVs will set new global benchmarks. The BE 6e, with its edgy, athletic silhouette and race-inspired agility, is designed for those who thrive on performance and adrenaline, while the XEV 9e exudes sophistication with its suave SUV coupe design, seamlessly blending indulgent luxury with dynamic performance.”

R. Velusamy, President - Automotive Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, said, “The BE 6e and XEV 9e are the next Indian icons that will be world beaters. The difference between a vehicle that is made-electric and these two Born Electric SUVs is that one you have seen before, and the other one is unlike anything.”

