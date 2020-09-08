Mahindra unveils precision potato planting machine

The Farm Equipment Sector (FES) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.(M&M) has announced the introduction of its new advanced Precision Potato Planting machinery, called ‘PlantingMaster Potato +’.
Designed and developed in collaboration with Europe-based partner Dewulf, it has been developed to suit Indian farming conditions, to offer higher yields and enhanced quality, the company said
Hemant Sikka, president, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M said, “We are bringing this technology to Indian farmers to drive productivity and quality improvements in potato farming. As we introduce this product, the precision planter is also available on a rental basis in some markets, and offered through easy financing for purchase, making this new technology accessible to Indian farmers.”
India is the second largest producer of potatoes in the world, but it lags behind in yield. Yield per acre in India is 8.5 tonnes/acre compared to 17 tonnes/acre in the Netherlands, with many elements determining the level of crop yields. The use of appropriate farm machinery is one of the more important elements, the company said.
The new machine will be available for sale in Punjab, on sale and rent in U.P., and for rent in the Gujarat market through Mahindra’s rental entrepreneur network.
