Mahindra unveils offers for government employees

MUMBAI

05 November 2020 21:27 IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced a new set of product offers along with finance options for government employees. Under Mahindra’s unique ‘Sarcar 2.0’ programme, an additional cash discount of up to ₹11,500 will be offered for Central, State Government and PSU employees. They can get best-in-class offers for purchase through CSD/CPC stores, zero processing fee, nil foreclosure charges, lowest rate of interest starting from 7.25%.

The offer also includes highest tenure of up to 8 years with multiple finance partners and EMI starting ₹799 per lakh for personal utility vehicles. “The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail of these offers,” the company said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising