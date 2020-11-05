Mahindra unveils offers for government employees

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced a new set of product offers along with finance options for government employees. Under Mahindra’s unique ‘Sarcar 2.0’ programme, an additional cash discount of up to ₹11,500 will be offered for Central, State Government and PSU employees. They can get best-in-class offers for purchase through CSD/CPC stores, zero processing fee, nil foreclosure charges, lowest rate of interest starting from 7.25%.
The offer also includes highest tenure of up to 8 years with multiple finance partners and EMI starting ₹799 per lakh for personal utility vehicles. “The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail of these offers,” the company said in a statement.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath