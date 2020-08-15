Mahindra unveils new Thar sport utility vehicle

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Saturday unveiled its Thar sport utility vehicle (SUV) in a modern avatar to attract new-age buyers and SUV fans from all age groups.
The all-new Thar has been developed on a completely new platform and is equipped with a powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine and 2- litre petrol engine, besides other modern features.
To come in multiple configurations, the vehicle has been entirely designed and developed at the company’s design studio in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai and all the components are sourced from within India, making it a ‘truly Indian’ product, said Pawan Goenka, MD, M&M.
“This is the Thar in modern avatar. It is an embodiment of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
The vehicle will be introduced in the market on October 2 and bookings would open on the same day, the automaker said.
