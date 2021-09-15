Business

Mahindra unveils Furio 7 LCVs

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) has unveiled the new Mahindra FURIO 7 light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the Indian market. This range will be available across three product platforms: 4-Tyre Cargo, 6-Tyre Cargo HD, and 6-Tyre Tipper, M&M said. It will cover every application of business needs in the LCV segments, the company added.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said,“FURIO 7 range will set new benchmarks of excellence and customer-centricity while reflecting our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our products.”


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Mastercard ban: RBL Bank restarts credit card issuances with rival Visa

China’s embattled Evergrande tries to pay bills with parking spots

Debanjali Sengupta to head Shell Lubricants India

Financial bids received for Air India disinvestment; Tatas among suitors

No structural change at Tata Group on anvil, says N. Chandrasekaran

Ola commences sale of electric scooter S1

Google says it offers more than $10 bln in consumer benefits in S.Korea

Will concentrate in building air connectivity between India and CIS countries: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Cairn, Air India seek stay on New York court proceedings

Cabinet approves ₹26,058 crore PLI scheme for auto, drone sectors

Households’ debt surged between 2012 and 2018, then COVID-19 likely doubled it, says survey

Mastercard ban: RBL Bank restarts credit card issuances with rival Visa

Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Ten years of Facebook Messenger | Growth coming from video calls, Instagram, says messaging product director Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan

Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade on sustained foreign fund inflows

Microsoft to buy back up to $60 billion in shares; names Brad Smith vice chair

iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7 and two new iPads: Highlights from Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ Event

Exports up 46% to $33.28 bn in August

Corporate India's hiring outlook for October-December most optimistic in 7 years: Survey

Component supply constraints may push up phone prices, impact new launches: Industry experts
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 11:04:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mahindra-unveils-furio-7-lcvs/article36484158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY