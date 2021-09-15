Mahindra unveils Furio 7 LCVs

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) has unveiled the new Mahindra FURIO 7 light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the Indian market. This range will be available across three product platforms: 4-Tyre Cargo, 6-Tyre Cargo HD, and 6-Tyre Tipper, M&M said. It will cover every application of business needs in the LCV segments, the company added.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said,“FURIO 7 range will set new benchmarks of excellence and customer-centricity while reflecting our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our products.”