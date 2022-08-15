Mahindra unveils 5 electric SUVs under XUV, BE brands

The new vehicles will be developed on the INGLO platform

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) on Monday unveiled five e-SUVs (sport utility vehicles) under two EV brands – XUV with the Twin Peak logo in Copper, and BE – developed on its new INGLO platform.

While brand XUV will offer a range of products that builds upon the Mahindra legacy, the BE brand, with a new design language will target a new set of customers, the company said.

The five e-SUVs include the XUV.e8 to be introduced in December 2024, XUV.e9 in April 2025, BE.05 in October 2025, BE.07 in October 2026, and the BE.09, whose time of introduction is yet to be finalised. The first four are to be introduced between 2024 and 2026 beginning with the Indian market.

The company said its newly developed INGLO platform encapsulates progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface.

Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director – Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M, said, “The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction and hews to the Mahindra attitude of a racing spirit and the attitude of adventure. We aim to not only electrify the roads, but also the hearts and minds of SUV aficionados in India and around the world.”

The company on Monday formally inaugurated its new design centre of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) located at Oxfordshire in the U.K., which will serve as the design studio for its portfolio of EV products.

The primary objective of M.A.D.E., which forms part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, is to conceive and create all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts.

Inaugurating the facility, Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra Group said, “Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is another vital node in our neural network of innovation. In 15 short months, their work has already laid the blueprint for an electrifying future. How we play our cards today will determine the way the world is shaped tomorrow.”