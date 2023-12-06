HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahindra to raise SUV, CV prices from Jan. on costs

December 06, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said it will increase the prices of its SUV and CV range, effective January.

“This adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices,” the company said in statement. 

Mahindra said it had made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible. 

“However, a portion of this increase will be passed on to customers. The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles (CVs),” the statement added. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.