Mahindra to raise SUV, CV prices from Jan. on costs

December 06, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said it will increase the prices of its SUV and CV range, effective January.

“This adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices,” the company said in statement.

Mahindra said it had made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible.

“However, a portion of this increase will be passed on to customers. The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles (CVs),” the statement added.