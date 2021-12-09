Mahindra Manulife unveils open-ended fund

MUMBAI

09 December 2021 22:20 IST

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Ltd. (MMIMPL), formerly Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Ltd., has introduced ‘Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Yojana,’ an open ended asset- allocation fund.

“The scheme is suitable for investors who are seeking capital appreciation while generating income over medium to long term by investing in a dynamically-managed portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments and debt and money-market instruments,” the firm said in a statement.

“The fund will aim to optimise the potential of equity and debt over short to medium term period,” it said.

Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD and CEO, said “The equity markets have witnessed bouts of volatility in the recent past owing to various macro-economic factors. The balanced advantage funds can help investors mitigate market volatility.”

The new fund offer opens on December 9 and closes on December 23. The scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from January 3.