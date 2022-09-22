Mahindra Logistics picks 10 tech start-ups for collaboration under incubator programme

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 22, 2022 22:03 IST

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), a third-party logistics (3PL) solution provider, entered into strategic collaboration with 10 innovative technology start-ups at The CATAPULT, an incubator programme, held here on Thursday.

The programme, targeted primarily at Logistics, Supply Chain and Mobility spaces, is focused on technological areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics & Automation, Virtual reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Drones, Big Data & Analytics, Low-Cost Hardware/ Connectivity/ GPS Based Solutions and E-Mobility Solutions, the company said.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said it was an initiative that had come along at the right time and the right place as the logistics sector was propelled forward by tailwinds of policy and demand from the growing manufacturing sector.

“This programme will help all unseen gems shine by enabling innovators to bring their creations to implementation, commercialisation and scale.” he added.

