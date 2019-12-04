Mahindra launches BS VI-compliant XUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) uveiled its first BS VI-compliant vehicle, the XUV300, in India. It will be available in all its 1.2 litre turbo petrol offerings. The company is proactively transitioning its mobility portfolio to BS VI emission standards in a phased manner, the company said in a statement. Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector, M&M, said, “This launch of our first BS VI6 vehicle is a milestone in our BS VI transition journey. Despite tight timelines, we, along with our suppliers, have met the requirements of the tighter emission norms much ahead of the stipulated timeline. We will progressively upgrade our entire range with cleaner emissions technology.”