Mahindra Last Mile Mobility ties up with Attero for EV battery recycling

December 21, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), has tied up with Attero, which is into lithium-ion battery recycling as well as e-waste management, for effective EV battery recycling in India.

“Attero has achieved an outstanding recovery rate for precious materials at its Roorkee facility. The partnership between MLMML and Attero is specifically focused on the sustainability and recycling/reuse of lithium-ion batteries,” the firms said in a joint statement. 

“Teaming up with Attero as a preferred partner for Li-ion battery disposal underscores our commitment to provide a pollution-free transportation and drive towards a greener future,” said Suman Mishra, MD &CEO, MLMML.

“Our commitment to a circular economy and green technology resonates with MLMML’s vision for a sustainable future. Attero is a pioneer in Li-ion battery disposal and sustainable e-waste. The advanced solutions, backed by years of expertise, ensure that we can recover and recycle electric vehicle batteries with unmatched efficiency,” said Nitin Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Attero Recycling.

