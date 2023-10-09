ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility gets first tranche of ₹300 crore from IFC

October 09, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. (MLMML), incorporated as a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), which commenced commercial operations in September 2023 pursuant to closing of asset transfer agreement and business transfer agreements with M&M, said it had received the first tranche of ₹300 crore from International Finance Corporation (IFC).

In March 2023, IFC committed to invest ₹600 crore (in one or more tranches), at a valuation of up to ₹6,020 crore, in a yet-to-be-named new company housing the last mile mobility division of Mahindra Group.

“This partnership with IFC reflects the shared values and ambitions both entities have demonstrated in their commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and clean mobility solutions,” MLMML said in a statement. 

MLMML said it would accelerate the green transition of the automotive industry in support of India’s climate targets and would focus on scaling last mile passenger and cargo transportation solutions. 

Suman Mishra will lead MLMML as Managing Director and CEO, the company added in the statement.

