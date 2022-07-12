Mahindra Group unveils The Museum of Living History in Mumbai

Mediapersons at the launch of Mahindra Group’s ‘The Museum of Living History’ in Mumbai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: PTI

Mahindra Group on Tuesday unveiled ‘The Museum of Living History’, at Mahindra Towers, Worli, Mumbai, to showcase its past. “The museum is designed to be a continuum to the future, connecting the historic richness of the last 75 years to its evolving present and the undiscovered future,” the company said.

The museum, conceptualised by design and creative consultant, Elsie Nanji, and ‘experience’ designer, Harsh Manrao, houses specially commissioned art pieces that tell the story of Mahindra’s core values and principles, its various businesses, rich history, and its outlook to the future, Mahindra Group said.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, “Just as life is not static, The Museum of Living History is a living, breathing entity in the ever-changing world of the Mahindra Group.”

“The museum celebrates the philosophy, the DNA, the core values, and the culture of the Group and is a cornucopia of stories that define us. I am excited to see it evolve with time and tell a brand story like never before,” he added.

“The museum is a collaborative project involving diverse teams from the Chairman’s Office, Corporate Brand, IT, Corporate Infrastructure Services working in tandem with the external design team along with several artists and execution agencies,” Mahindra Group said in a statement.

Harsh Manrao, Director, Figments Experience Lab, said, “The pluralistic narrative of the Mahindra Museum has been conceptualised to celebrate stories of success. The physical and digital installations have been curated to add depth to the stories and can be updated continually.”

Elsie Nanji, Design and creative consultant said, “Never before has a large organisation or a brand told its story in such a unique way.”

“The museum celebrates the Rise philosophy of the Mahindra Group. Stories of strive and triumph, values, ethics, and concern for community have been bought to life within it. The museum has been conceptualised as a space where people can gather to learn, share, and interact,” the statement added.