Mahindra Group signs MoU with Israel’s Sentrycs to develop anti-drone solutions 

Published - August 30, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra Group said it had signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sentrycs Ltd of Israel to explore opportunities for developing and providing ‘differentiated Anti-Drone Solutions’ in India, for civilian and military applications.

“The MoU relates to the ‘Anti-Drone Systems’ technology space and will focus on the Transfer of Technology (TOT) and manufacturing of radio frequency-based counter-drone solutions under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” Mahindra Group said in a statement.

 “The ‘differentiated anti-drone solution’ is an autonomous and integrated system with a command and control (C2) module, and enables detection, tracking, identification and mitigation of incoming drones,” it added. 

In addition, the system can monitor drone flight paths, identify their specific models, unique serial numbers, and their IDs. 

Vinod Sahay, President Aerospace & Defence Sector and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra said, “We believe that this MoU would enable us to explore opportunities in the anti-drone space and sets the stage for cutting edge technological offerings with global partners for a full suite of anti-drone solutions across applications in the future.” 

