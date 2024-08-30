GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahindra Group signs MoU with Israel’s Sentrycs to develop anti-drone solutions 

Published - August 30, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra Group said it had signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sentrycs Ltd of Israel to explore opportunities for developing and providing ‘differentiated Anti-Drone Solutions’ in India, for civilian and military applications.

“The MoU relates to the ‘Anti-Drone Systems’ technology space and will focus on the Transfer of Technology (TOT) and manufacturing of radio frequency-based counter-drone solutions under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” Mahindra Group said in a statement.

 “The ‘differentiated anti-drone solution’ is an autonomous and integrated system with a command and control (C2) module, and enables detection, tracking, identification and mitigation of incoming drones,” it added. 

In addition, the system can monitor drone flight paths, identify their specific models, unique serial numbers, and their IDs. 

Vinod Sahay, President Aerospace & Defence Sector and Member of Group Executive Board, Mahindra said, “We believe that this MoU would enable us to explore opportunities in the anti-drone space and sets the stage for cutting edge technological offerings with global partners for a full suite of anti-drone solutions across applications in the future.” 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.