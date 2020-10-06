Business

Mahindra gets 9,000 Thar bookings

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced that its All-New Thar SUV has already crossed 9,000 in bookings, since its introduction on October 2. This, despite test drive and demo vehicle having been made available only in 18 cities in the first phase.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2020 9:44:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/mahindra-gets-9000-thar-bookings/article32785457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story