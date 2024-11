Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced to introduce two electric vehicle brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture, at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26 in Chennai.

Both brands will introduce their first flagship products – the XEV 9e and the BE 6e. While the XEV 9e is aimed at ‘redefining’ electric luxury, the BE 6e has been designed to deliver ‘bold, athletic performance,’ the company said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.