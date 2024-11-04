Mahindra gears up to unveil XEV 9e and BE 6e

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced to introduce two electric vehicle brands, XEV and BE (pronounced be), on the Electric Origin INGLO architecture, at the Unlimit India World Premiere on November 26 in Chennai.

Both brands will introduce their first flagship products – the XEV 9e and the BE 6e. While the XEV 9e is aimed at ‘redefining’ electric luxury, the BE 6e has been designed to deliver ‘bold, athletic performance,’ the company said in a statement.