HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mahindra Finance unveils loan product for used car purchase

March 03, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. (MMFSL), in association with Car&Bike & Rupyy, has unveiled ‘Used Car Digi Loans’ to provide customised loans for buying used cars.

“The integrated system will be able to seamlessly initiate the loan application procedure with Mahindra Finance thus making the process quick and convenient for the customer. ‘Used car Digi loans’ has the capability of successfully disbursing loans within few hours with the help of specialised underwriting & processing teams, equipped with 15 fintech tools,” the company said in a statement.

Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman and managing director, Mahindra Finance said, “Our partnership with Car&Bike and Rupyy will enable us to leverage on market strengths to create a digitally empowered platform. This integration will ensure a seamless and transparent journey for all stakeholders enhancing customer delight.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.