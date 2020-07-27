Business

Mahindra Finance rights issue opens

The rights issue of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. (Mahindra Finance), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. will open on July 28, 2020 and close on August 11, 2020.

The company will issue 61.78 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each for cash at a price of ₹50 per equity share aggregating to ₹3,088 crore on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of one equity share for every one fully paid-up share held on the record date of July 23, 2020.

The funds raised through the issue will be used to repay/prepay certain outstanding borrowings of the company, augment long term capital and resources for meeting funding requirements for the company’s business activities and for general corporate purposes, the company said in a statement.

The company is primarily engaged in providing financing for new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles (including three wheelers), tractors, cars and commercial vehicles and has customers primarily in the rural and semi-urban markets of India.

