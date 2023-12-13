ADVERTISEMENT

Mahindra, external investors to infuse ₹875 cr. in Classic Legends

December 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

CUE API

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said the company, along with external investors, will invest ₹875 crore in ts two-wheeler unit Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. (CLPL).

CLPL owns brands like Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, and operates in the fast-growing premium motorcycle segment in India.

"External investors, along with M&M will invest ₹875 crore, investors ₹350 crore and M&M ₹525 crore, over the next 2-3 years, to build a strong business," the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Post the aforesaid investment, M&M would continue to hold 60% of the paid-up equity share capital of CLPL, it added.

On a standalone basis, CLPL had reported revenue from operations at ₹709.74 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

It had brought back the Jawa motorcycle brand in the domestic market in 2018 and Yezdi last year.

M&M shares were trading 2.02% up at ₹1,667.15 apiece on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US