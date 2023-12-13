Mahindra, external investors to infuse ₹875 cr. in Classic Legends

December 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said the company, along with external investors, will invest ₹875 crore in ts two-wheeler unit Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. (CLPL).

CLPL owns brands like Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, and operates in the fast-growing premium motorcycle segment in India.

"External investors, along with M&M will invest ₹875 crore, investors ₹350 crore and M&M ₹525 crore, over the next 2-3 years, to build a strong business," the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Post the aforesaid investment, M&M would continue to hold 60% of the paid-up equity share capital of CLPL, it added.

On a standalone basis, CLPL had reported revenue from operations at ₹709.74 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

It had brought back the Jawa motorcycle brand in the domestic market in 2018 and Yezdi last year.

M&M shares were trading 2.02% up at ₹1,667.15 apiece on the BSE.