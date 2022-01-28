Mahindra enters into e-cart segment

Mumbai

28 January 2022 00:06 IST

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, a part of the Mahindra Group, has announced the introduction of its new electric 3-wheeler, the

e Alfa Cargo at ₹1.44 Lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. “An e Alfa Cargo owner can save up to ₹60,000 per year in fuel costs when compared with a diesel cargo 3-wheeler,” the company said in a statement.

The roll-out of the e Alfa Cargo marks the entry of Mahindra in the rapidly growing e-cart segment. Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel powered 3-wheelers. The e Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable, pollution-free solution in the cargo segment.”

Advertising

Advertising