Mahindra Electric ties up with CSC for EV adoption

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. (MEML) has partnered with Common Service Centres (CSC) to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across India and to enhance sustainable connectivity in the country. Through this association with CSC, MEML said it would offer its range of electric vehicles such as the Treo and Alfa to customers in rural markets. These customers would benefit from the savings that Mahindra Electric’s 3-wheelers offer and enhance their livelihoods, MEML said in a statement. Suman Mishra, CEO, MEML said, “Such tie-ups can provide gainful employment opportunities for the educated youth in India to earn a proud livelihood.” “The earning ability with Mahindra electric 3-wheelers is quite high while the maintenance is the lowest when compared to conventional fuel vehicles and the benefit to environment is significant, he added.