Mahindra Electric Mobility rolls out cargo e-3 wheeler

The new three-wheeler is targeted mostly at institutional buyers and fleet operators that operate in e-com and logistics spaces.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. (MEML), a part of the Mahindra Group, has rolled out its new cargo electric three-wheeler targeted mostly at institutional buyers and fleet operators that operate in e-com and logistics spaces.

Unveiling the new 3W here on Monday, Suman Mishra, CEO, MEML said, “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for premium and high-quality electric vehicles to enable reliable and cost-effective cargo transportation.’’

She said in five years, owners of Zor Grand would be able save up to ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh as compared with diesel and cargo three-wheelers run on CNG, respectively.

The clutch-free and gear-free Zor Grand comes with the NEMO ( Mahindra’s cloud-based platform that supports urban mobility) connected platform for fleet management and better operational efficiency. It also offers a 50Nm torque, driven by 12kW power, and claims a range of over 100 kilo metre per charge.

Zor Grand variants are priced at ₹3.94 lakh, ₹3.90 lakh and ₹3.60 lakh. MEML has already received close to some 15,000 bookings for the product on Monday.

According to Ms. Mishra, a team of over 250 engineers between Bengaluru and Zaheerabad in Telangana worked on the product for a year.