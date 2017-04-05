Companies round-up

Mahindra arm invests in Medwell

Medwell Ventures, the operator of Nightingales speciality home healthcare services in India, said that it had raised $21 million in its Series B investment round led by Mahindra Partners. Existing investors Eight Roads Ventures and U.S.-based F-Prime Capital Partners also participated in the round. This is the first healthcare investment for Mahindra Partners, a $1-billion private equity and venture capital arm of the Mahindra Group.Right now, Nightingales serves Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. The funding will help it to build its network across 10 metro clusters in India.

Food startup raises $3 million

On Wednesday, Fingerlix, a ready-to-cook food startup said that it has raised $3 million from private equity firm Zephyr Peacock in its Series A round of funding. The money will help the firm to hire talent and scale up its operations in Mumbai and expand into newer areas of Pune and Bengaluru. It has a target of reaching out to top 10 cities in India over the next 18 months.

Germany's Bertelsmann invests $8 million in Indian Edtech firm

Edtech company Eruditus Executive Education said that it has raised $8 million in its Series B round from Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), an investment arm of Germany's Bertelsmann, Europe's biggest media company by revenues.Erudites, co-founded by Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu in 2010 said that it collaborates with top business schools such as INSEAD, Harvard Business School and Wharton in bringing their professional development programs to India, Asia and the Middle East. The company plans to use the funding to add new programs with existing and new university partners as well as expand its geographical footprint to China, Latin America and Europe.

Matrix Partners India invests in Testbook

In another development, venture capital firm Matrix Partners India said that it has invested an undisclosed sum in Testbook, an edtech startup. Founded by a team of IIT graduates, Testbook is an online learning platform enabling students to prepare for recruitment exams for government jobs in organisations such as SBI and Indian Railways. Matrix said that government job exam preparation is one of the largest education markets in India with over 40 million students appearing every year for such exams.