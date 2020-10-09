Mahindra arm buys stake in Rocksport

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL) has announced the acquisition of a strategic minority stake (6.67%) in Great Rocksport Private Ltd., a programme for adventure activities, for an unspecified amount.

“Our strategic investment in Rocksport will help enhance outdoor experience offerings at our resorts. Our members and their families will also have access to specially curated Rocksport programs in the cities,” Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO, MHRIL, said.

Rocksport is engaged in providing outdoor entertainment, adventure programs, educational adventure tours and the retailing of branded adventure products in India.