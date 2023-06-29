Mahindra achieves 9 lakh production milestone for Scorpio

June 29, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) said it had achieved a production milestone of 9 lakh units for the Scorpio, its iconic SUV, over a period of two decades.

“The Scorpio has established itself as a favourite among the SUV enthusiasts across the nation,” M&M said. “Its class-leading attributes, features and capabilities have remained unwavering across generations, from the original Scorpio to the all-new Scorpio-N and the Scorpio Classic,” the company said in a statement.

Veejay Nakra, president – Automotive Division, M&M said, “We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty of our customers, who have made the Scorpio an unrivalled icon in the SUV segment.”

“With the recent launch of Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, we have taken this power brand to new heights, reaffirming its position as an authentic SUV,” he said.

“This milestone reflects the strong bond we have formed with our customers over the years, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional SUV experiences,” he added. R. Velusamy, president, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, said each generation of the Scorpio had garnered immense love and admiration from our loyal customers. “As we move forward, we will continue to build upon the legacy of the Scorpio, setting new standards and creating SUVs that inspire and excite,” he said.

