Maharashtra skips curbs on jewellery units

The Maharashtra government has allowed gems and jewellery export units to resume operations with restrictions on the number of people working in the premises during night curfew and the weekend lockdown.

This follows persistent requests made by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and other trade associations, GJEPC said.

Government officials clarified that as long as work was carried out in shifts, gem and jewellery manufacturing and ancillary activities in the State would be exempted from emergency measures such as night curfew and restrictions on people’s movement during weekends.

