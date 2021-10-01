Maharashtra signs MoU with U.K.’s Causis for ₹2,800 cr. EV unit

Maharashtra government on Friday signed a MoU with Causis E-Mobility Pvt. Ltd., a JV of U.K.-based Causis Group, for the setting up of a zero-emission electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility at Talegaon, near Pune, with an investment of ₹2,800 crore.

This is the first big-ticket investment under the recently announced Maharashtra EV Policy 2021, the State said.

“The investment of ₹2,800 crore will generate 1,250 employment opportunities and will help in climate action,” said Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Environment, Tourism and Protocol, Government of Maharashtra.

In phase two, the company will set up its own battery giga factory in Maharashtra to manufacture and supply EV batteries.