Maharashtra approves RRP Electronics’ mega semi-conductor project

Published - August 10, 2024 10:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

RRP Electronics Ltd., which is into semiconductor said the Government of Maharashtra at a recent cabinet meeting had approved its mega project with an investment of ₹24,000 crore in two phases. 

The company, to be the first entity which is going to set up a semiconductor plant in Maharashtra, will initially set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) facility in a 40,000 sq.ft. area at Mahape, which is expected to be operational by September 16, 2024.  Besides, it will add more production lines at its new plant at MIDC, Taloja, which is expected to be operational within the next two years, it said in a statement.

The company had tied up with leading design company HMT Zurich, which will handhold it to produce semiconductors here. Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Electronics Ltd. said, “We are delighted on recognising our semiconductor manufacturing project as a megaproject by the Government of Maharashtra.”

“Our OSAT facility is a fully automated facility and would be first of its kind with machinery from the major semiconductor hubs across the World. We would initially supply semiconductor chips to our partner HMT Zurich and we are in talks with other major players,” he said.  “The semiconductor policy adopted by both Central and State of Maharashtra is very encouraging and the project would entail subsidy of the entire investment made by the company,” he added. 

