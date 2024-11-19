Madras HC orders status quo on TAFE’s usage rights of Massey Ferguson brand

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has directed that status quo be maintained with regard to Tractors and Farm Equipment’s (TAFE) usage rights of the Massey Ferguson brand.

The judgement pronounced on November 18 recognises TAFE’s use of the brand for more than six decades, the leading tractor producer said in a statement.

The High Court had directed that the ownership and other related issues would be decided by the single judge of the Madras High Court before whom the applications were pending.

The order further extends the status quo already granted to TAFE in April 2024, and the latest of several judicial orders protecting TAFE’s rights to the use of the Massey Ferguson brand.

Incorporated in 1960 in Chennai, TAFE is the second-largest producers of tractors in India by volume. Annually, it sells over 1,80,000 tractors. TAFE tractors are exported to more than 80 countries, powering farms in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Russia.

Earlier in September, TAFE said it had filed a contempt petition against U.S.-based AGCO Corporation alleging disobedience of orders of a Commercial Court in Chennai. TAFE also asserted its claims over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson brand.

At that time, the Commercial Court in Chennai had ruled in favour of TAFE with an interim status quo order with respect to the Massey Ferguson brand.