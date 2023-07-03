ADVERTISEMENT

Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440 debuts in India starting ₹2.29 lakh

July 03, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The premium motorcycle has been introduced under licensing agreement between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson

Lalatendu Mishra
The model marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson’s foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India.

India’s Hero MotoCorp, and American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson have introduced their co-developed premium motorcycle--the Harley-Davidson X440 in India at price starting ₹2,29,000. 

The Harley-Davidson X440 becomes the first premium motorcycle to be introduced under the licensing agreement between the two brands.

Co-developed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson at the Hero CIT, the Harley-Davidson X440 will be manufactured at the company’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan. 

“The launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 is a significant milestone in our premium journey and lays a strong foundation for our future growth,” Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, said.

“The motorcycle brings the best of the iconic Harley-Davidson’s signature elements with the manufacturing expertise and trusted quality of Hero. Together, we aim to create a unique value proposition for customers in the Indian market and target a wider range of motorcycle enthusiasts,” he said.

“Today’s launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 marks the start of a new chapter in India for Harley-Davidson--we’re excited to launch our first development as part of our partnership with Hero MotoCorp”, said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

There are three variants namely– Denim, Vivid and S which will be available at Harley-Davidson dealer network across the country and are priced ₹2,29,000, ₹2,49,000 and ₹2,69,000 respectively.

