M11 Industries Private Limited, a subsidiary of M.K. Agrotech Private Limited,commenced operations at its biodiesel plant in Padubidri, Udupi district of Karnataka. The state-of-the-art facility is established under the ‘Make in India’ initiative with an investment of ₹350 crore. The company claims that the plant is the largest in India.

The plant is designed to convert used cooking oil and other waste oils into biodiesel with a production capacity of 450 tonne per day. The biodiesel will be supplied to oil marketing companies with the mission of reducing import dependency and meeting the 5% blending mandate.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader had recently inaugurated the plant in the presence of Yenepoya Group Chairman Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, NMAM Institute of Technology Biotechnology Department head P. Ujjwal, Desmet Ballestra Director N. Srinath Shetty, and M11 Industries Managing Director Subhan Khan.

Mr. Khader was quoted as saying, “I commend Mr. Subhan Khan for his efforts in establishing this environmental-friendly industry. The creation of such forward-thinking and eco-friendly initiatives will greatly benefit people in the region by fostering economic development and enhancing quality of life. The plant will not only support industrialists, but also contribute significantly to the overall development of Padubidri by creating employment opportunities and increasing land value.”

M11 Director Hannan Khan said, “We established this plant with the goal of creating a better environment by reducing emissions and preventing used cooking oil from re-entering the human consumption chain. This initiative promotes health safety, energy security, climate change mitigation and environmentally sustainable development through biodiesel conversion. By collecting used oil from various sources, we not only contribute to a greener environment but also improve public health. At M.K. Agrotech, we uphold a 50-year legacy of ethical practices and remain committed to fostering our vision of a more sustainable and greener India.”

