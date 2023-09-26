M. Rajeshwar Rao re-appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

September 26, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Central Government has re-appointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of one year with effect from October 9, 2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Mr. Rao handles five departments which includes Department of Regulations, Department of Communication, Enforcement Department, Legal Department and Risk Monitoring Department at the RBI.

He had joined the Reserve Bank in 1984 and as a career central banker he has had exposure in various aspects of central bank functioning.