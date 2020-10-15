LVB to raise ₹500 crore from rights issue

Chennai

15 October 2020 23:07 IST

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. (LVB) will come out with a rights issue to raise ₹500 crore. On Thursday, the board considered and approved raising of funds via issue and allotment of equity shares or securities for an aggregate amount of up to ₹500 crore by way of a rights issue. The terms will be decided at a later date, LVB said. The bank’s shares fell 2.73% to ₹17.80 on the BSE.

