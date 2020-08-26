LVB may raise ₹1,000-cr. via equity

The board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. (LVB) on Wednesday gave its approval for increasing its authorised capital by ₹350 crore to ₹1,000 crore to meet its capital requirement.
In a regulatory filing, the private sector lender said that it plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore by way of issue of equity shares or securities and ₹500 crore through bonds or non-convertible debentures or debt securities in one or more tranches at a price as may be permissible under law.
The bank spelt out various options for raising ₹1,000 crore either through American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, Fully or partly convertible debentures, public issue, rights issue or Qualified Institutions Placement. It also planned to raise ₹500 crore through private placement basis.
All these proposals are subject to getting shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting to be held on September 25.
The bank interim MD and CEO S. Sundar had been saying that they need at least ₹2,000 crore to keep itself afloat.
During the last annual general meeting held during September 2019, the shareholders gave their nod to raise the authorised capital from ₹500 crore to ₹650 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath