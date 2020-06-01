LVB CEO gets extension

Chennai

01 June 2020 22:35 IST

Reserve Bank approves LVB CEO’s extension

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the extension of tenure for Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s MD and CEO, Subramanian Sundar by six months. This is the second extension given to Mr. Sundar who was the MD & CEO (interim) from January 1, 2020 to April 30. His tenure was further extended to May 31, the bank said in a filing. On Monday, the board extended his tenure till November 30 or till the appointment of the new CEO, whichever is earlier.

