LVB board vets investment proposals by 2 firms

The board of private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. (LVB) on Monday considered a proposal for possible capital infusion from two entities.“Today, at the board meeting, we accepted the preliminary and non-bidding LoI submitted by Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. and Clix Finance India Pvt. Ltd., on June 12, 2020” said S. Sundar, managing director and CEO, Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The RBI had earlier rejected its merger proposal with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

“As a next step, both the parties will carry out due diligence before forwarding a formal proposal to the central bank. We expect to complete the due diligence exercise in the next 45 days. Thereafter, we will decide about the swap ratio, issue price and their stake among other issues,” he said.

“In the event, the discussions between the contracting parties in relation to the proposed transactions are successful and definitive agreements are executed, we will make appropriate disclosures as required under the provisions of applicable law,” he said.

Founded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital is owned by Mumbai-based private equity house Aion Capital Partners. Last week, Clix Capital submitted its LoI to take a majority stake in LVB. Clix Capital is a digital-lending non-banking financial company focused on retail and commercial lending.

In its earlier attempt, LVB had merger talks with Indiabulls Housing Finance. Even though, both the boards had approved the deal, the Reserve Bank rejected it. Since, then cash starved LVB was looking for a suitor. It immediately needs a cash infusion of ₹2,000 crore to stay afloat and come out of prompt corrective action of the RBI.

Shares of the company gained 4.94% to close at ₹15.30 on the BSE Monday.