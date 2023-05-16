Luxury travel firm UnWild Planet bags IAATO membership

May 16, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

UnWild Planet, a luxury travel company, said it has become the first and only Indian travel company to be an associate member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO).

“We are honoured to be recognized by IAATO for our commitment to sustainable and responsible travel,” said Rohan Prakash, CEO, UnWild Planet.

“For us, travel is not just a business; it’s a way to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of our world. By becoming a member of IAATO, we are committing to protect the fragile ecosystems of Antarctica,” he said.

IAATO is a non-profit organization founded in 1991 to advocate, promote and practice safe and environmentally responsible private-sector travel to Antarctica. It operates within the Antarctic Treaty Systems that governs activities and protects the environment in Antarctica.

IAATO membership is a rigorous process that requires companies to demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices. It had only 107 members worldwide.

As an associate member of IAATO, UnWild Planet said it will continue to lead the way in sustainable travel and work with other companies in the industry to promote responsible tourism practices worldwide.