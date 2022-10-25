Luxury-themed homes in demand in Goa, says developer

‘India’s themed homes are poised for robust growth in the new year based on positive sentiment drivers of this year’

In Goa, developers are focused on eco-friendly developments to appeal to younger investors and second-home owners. The buyers include business owners, HNIs from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi and NRIs, says the company.

‘India’s themed homes are poised for robust growth in the new year based on positive sentiment drivers of this year’

Demand for luxury-themed homes is rising in Goa post the pandemic said real estate developer The Bennet and Bernard Company.

The company, which had delivered 50 such villas and Condominiums at starting prices of ₹3.30 crore to ₹8 crore per unit, is planning to double the volume within two years.

“The future of themed homes is growing exponentially. India’s themed homes are poised for robust growth in the new year based on positive sentiment drivers of this year,” said Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues, chairman & founder, The Bennet and Bernard Company.

“Given the favourable economic conditions, themed homes will see increased demand and they will continue to boom in the coming years. Going forward, these homes will become a popular choice among buyers,” he said

“We have delivered over 50 units in the recent past and in the next 1-2 years, close to 100 units will be delivered,” he further said.

In Goa, developers are focused on eco-friendly developments to appeal to younger investors and second home owners. The buyers include business owners, HNIs from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi & NRIs.

While many have moved in here permanently for high quality life and for wellness reasons, a segment is seen investing in holiday homes or to get better returns in this top tourist destination.