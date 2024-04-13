GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Luxury home market is very hot now, says Trump Org. India partner

April 13, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
Kalpesh Mehta,

Kalpesh Mehta,

The demand for luxury homes in India, which has seen substantial growth in the last three years, is expected to continue with prices in the segment set to rise further, said Kalpesh Mehta, founder, Tribeca Developers which is biggest developer of Trump-branded homes outside the U.S.

“Before COVID, everyone was moving into compact homes, not much of luxury products were launched. So, there was a supply-demand imbalance of luxury, which is why we are seeing luxury prices going up. And obviously, with the economy improving, the demand has increased,” he said in an interview.

“As long as the equity markets continue to do well and the economy continues to do well, the demand for luxury homes will stay strong. There is a fair amount of supply also being added into the market. So, I think the imbalance that we see should flatten out eventually,” he added.

He said luxury always goes along with economic growth, more importantly stock market growth and wage growth.

And there don’t seem to be any major economic headwinds for the Indian economy right now, he said adding in next two to four years, “we’re not seeing any issues barring any global unforeseen events.”

He said prices are going up because of the demand and challenges associated with a “good market.”

“In a good market everything is expensive. Land, contractors, the building and hiring people is expensive,” he added.

“The [luxury home] market is very hot right now. And we can see, not just in sales prices and velocity, but in the demand for all of the resources that go into creating this product whether it is men or material,” he said.

He said the company which has 6 million sq. ft. under development is ramping up and adding more projects in the West and North regions under the Tribeca brand.

“And under the Trump brand, we’re looking throughout the country for projects. In this financial year our goal is to sign up two to three new projects under each bucket of Trump and Tribeca,” he added.

While Tribeca-branded homes will be in the ticket size of ₹3.5 crore to ₹5 crore range, the Trump bucket would be in the range of ₹5 crore to ₹15 crore per apartment, he said.

Related Topics

housing and urban planning / habitat and housing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.