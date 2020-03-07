Luxury cars to see revival in 2021

The luxury car market in India during 2020 will be flat and experience a positive revival in 2021, says Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India. Edited excerpts:

How was 2019 sales?

The auto industry faced strong headwinds in 2019. The economic slowdown in India last year tapered customer sentiments with potential car buyers delaying their buying decision. It was a challenging year as there was ambiguity about the life of BS IV vehicles on-road in the customer’s mind and anticipation of GST reduction on cars; both these topics were later clarified by the government.

Every major luxury car player has de-grown in volumes during 2019 and we were not an exception. We sold 4,594 units in 2019 and continue to be one of the top choices for luxury car customers in India. What is notable is while the overall car market declined, we saw a strong traction in the luxury pre-owned car segment. Audi Approved: plus, our pre-owned car business, registered a year-on-year growth of 11% in 2019.

Your outlook for 2020?

We have been optimistic about the growth of the luxury car segment on the back of the India growth story, which remains intact. We believe that the luxury car market will take a leap sometime in the future, we only don’t know when. In terms of growth estimates for the luxury car market, we estimate it to remain flat in 2020 and are hopeful of positive revival starting 2021.

What is the scenario for cars costing above ₹1 crore?

The recently launched Audi Q8 and the Audi A8 L form an extremely important part of our product portfolio for 2020 that focuses on the push for C & D segment cars.

These products are big on customisation and exclusivity and hence, sold in limited numbers. So far, we have received an extremely positive response for both the Audi Q8 and the Audi A8 L from prospective customers.

Your take on EVs...

EV’s are the way forward but the market is not going to develop overnight. Infrastructure plays an important role. Tangible measures by the government towards e-mobility infrastructure and adequate support towards the import of electric vehicles would be a welcome move. Ideally, the government should do something for PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) because it is a step towards electrification. The launch of Audi e-tron (it’s first electric car) is on the cards and we will announce the launch timeline in due course.

